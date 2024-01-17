Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Acquires 16,151 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises about 3.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Doximity from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of DOCS opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

