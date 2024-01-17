Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp makes up about 2.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 327.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HCP opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Insider Activity

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,611.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 694,683 shares of company stock worth $16,146,866. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.