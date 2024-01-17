Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,435 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.23% of Heron Therapeutics worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.41.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Craig A. Collard acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig A. Collard bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,576.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Forbes bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 285,000 shares of company stock worth $260,650. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

