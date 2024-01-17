Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Park City Group makes up 1.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Park City Group worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $208.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

