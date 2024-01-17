Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.