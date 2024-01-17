Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 20,855 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 2.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,484,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

