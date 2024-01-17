Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Trims Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OMER opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at $208,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omeros

Omeros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.