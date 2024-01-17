Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 2.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.14% of Jacobs Solutions worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

