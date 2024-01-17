Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

