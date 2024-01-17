JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.48. JD.com shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 4,590,259 shares changing hands.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

