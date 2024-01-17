JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.