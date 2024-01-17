Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $35,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.