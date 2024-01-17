Jennison Associates LLC Invests $48.80 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 246,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after buying an additional 411,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $50,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Bank of America began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

