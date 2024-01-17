JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

FROG traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,369. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,989,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,860,113.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,943 shares of company stock worth $12,665,956. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

