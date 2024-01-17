Jiayin Group Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

