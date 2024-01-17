Jiayin Group Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Jiayin Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $8.19.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jiayin Group
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.