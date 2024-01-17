JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.18.

KLA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.76. The company had a trading volume of 152,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,287. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $597.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.94.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

