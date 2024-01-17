JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 11,746,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,617,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

