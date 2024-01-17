JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after buying an additional 1,228,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $136.51. 288,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

