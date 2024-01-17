JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.45. 177,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.