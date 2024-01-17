JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 38,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 188.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 193,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 126,705 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.0% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 170,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.37.

NYSE CP traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 669,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

