JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.92. 555,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

