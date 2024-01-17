JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Genpact by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 321,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,748. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

