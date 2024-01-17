JLB & Associates Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.87. 252,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.