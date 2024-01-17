JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,606 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,694,000 after buying an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,937,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.08. 156,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,055. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

