JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 11,852 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 209,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

