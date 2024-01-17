JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.38. 1,266,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,523. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

