JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.96. The company had a trading volume of 229,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.80 and a one year high of $317.26.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

