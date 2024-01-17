JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.53. 483,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,704. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

