John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 8,974 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Azenta worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azenta by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of AZTA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. 84,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,431. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.81 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

