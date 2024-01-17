John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 22,420 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 982,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

