John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $12,086,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 465,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.55. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

