John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $19.07 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up approximately 3.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of OGE Energy worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 376.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 650,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. 418,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

