John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 810,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,939. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

