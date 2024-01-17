John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. 97,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

