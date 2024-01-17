John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,961. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

