John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,265,000 after buying an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

State Street Stock Down 0.9 %

STT traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 461,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,919. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

