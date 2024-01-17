John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

