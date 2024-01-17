John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,781,125 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.74. 73,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $266.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.41 and its 200-day moving average is $229.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

