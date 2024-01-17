John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 12,800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. 1,538,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,807. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

