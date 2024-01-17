John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 26,371 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,371 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 3.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. 653,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

