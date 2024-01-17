John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.86. The company had a trading volume of 660,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,361. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.