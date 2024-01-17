John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after buying an additional 1,961,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,798,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $197.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,018. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.19. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.92 and a 1 year high of $213.14.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.60.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

