JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

