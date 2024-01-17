JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SATS. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 27.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EchoStar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 735,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.