JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.22). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

