JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 981,773 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,253. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

