JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Increased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 297.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 846,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,225. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

