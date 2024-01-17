K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 20,100 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

WTTR opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $389.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.59 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

