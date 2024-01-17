Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
Shares of KALU opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.25%.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
