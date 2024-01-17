Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,269,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KALU opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.25%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

