Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of KPTI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

